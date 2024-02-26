Glasses are a fashion accessory that can emphasize your personality. However, when doing your daily makeup, you should take into account some nuances. Some models can visually reduce the eyes - in this case, it is good to apply a light pencil along the lash line to "open" the gaze and increase the outer corner of the eye.

Makeup artist Lisa Eldridge shared valuable tips on makeup with glasses. She advises avoiding heavy dark lines on the lower eyelids and other accents that "suppress" the look.

How to color eyelashes

"Too long painted eyelashes that constantly touch the lenses can be annoying," Lisa explains. "So, it's better to choose mascara without a lengthening effect, but with a brush for even combing.

It's also good to curl the eyelashes a little before coloring: a slight bend will help direct the hairs upward, not just forward.

Another option is to paint only the thin tips of the lower lashes. This will create the effect of wide-open eyes. A blurred dark line at the top will be a good addition.

How to avoid problems with foundation

If you wear glasses all day, cream stains may appear under the frame. To avoid this, apply foundation only to the "risk zone". Also, choose a cream with a matting effect to hide unwanted shine.

Focus on the lips

Distract attention and add drama with bright lipstick. To enhance the effect, you can add a little pearlescent eye shadow.

How to apply blush

If the frame is small and touches the orbital bone, classically apply blush - on the apples of the cheeks. If the frame is larger, use a large, soft "C" shaped brush, starting from the cheekbones and blending to the temples.

