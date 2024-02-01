Which bread is the healthiest: how to choose

BLOG

In stores, you can see bread with the words "for fitness", "healthy", "multigrain", etc. on the package. Manufacturers claim that such bread is better and healthier than regular rye or wheat bread. And it is more expensive than a simple loaf or Ukrainian bread because it is made from whole grains (whole grain) or contains many cereals (multigrain).

I want to tell you what to look for when choosing healthy bread.

In theory, the difference between them seems small, but:

- whole grain bread - its main component is flour, which contains all parts of the whole grain. The advantage of such bread is its high content of dietary fiber, which supports normal intestinal function, serves as food for the intestinal microflora, and helps to better control hunger. This bread has a higher content of protein, B vitamins and minerals than products made from finer flour. Therefore, it is a more valuable product for a healthy diet. There is also bread made from sprouted wheat grains. Its composition is even richer in vitamins and minerals.

- multigrain bread - looks healthy enough on the surface. But it often turns out that most of its composition is wheat flour of the highest grade. As a rule, this is an ordinary bread, which, in addition to wheat and rye flour, also contains flour from several (at least three) cereals.

Often, to make it seem healthier, malt or brew is added to make it brown, like rye bread, and sprinkled on top with seeds. As a rule, sunflower, pumpkin, flax, sesame, or poppy seeds are added. This can be confusing for many consumers.

To choose a healthier bread, pay attention to the composition. Don't be lazy to read the label! Whole grain flour or a whole grain label will be listed first in the list of ingredients. Bread should contain a minimum of ingredients, E-components, and a small amount of salt (no more than 1 g per 100 g of product).

If you are choosing between regular and whole grain bread, you should give preference to whole grain. And if the bread is multigrain, it should contain a part of wholemeal flour.

I remind those who have gastrointestinal diseases: be careful, such bread can irritate the stomach and intestines, and cause bloating and discomfort. Sometimes chewing it thoroughly helps to avoid such manifestations. For people with gluten intolerance, this bread is not suitable, as well as any bread that contains wheat, barley and rye.

You don't need to eat a lot of bread. I don't recommend covering all the body's need for carbohydrates with bread. You can eat about 100-150 grams daily. But this is all very individual.