What smells portend happiness and what smells portend trouble: folk signs and superstitions

Since ancient times, people have believed that smells can influence their luck and future. There are many signs and superstitions associated with scents.

This is what ukr.media writes about. Of course, whether to believe in these signs or not is a personal matter. But as you know, thought creates reality. Therefore, if you want to attract good luck and happiness into your life, do not forget to surround yourself with pleasant aromas.

Here are some of them:

The smell of incense is considered a symbol of harmony, peace and good luck. It can help make dreams come true and bring about positive changes in your life.

An unpleasant stench is considered a sign of evil spirits that can harm family life or career.

The smell of sulfur is also considered an unfavorable sign. It can portend trouble, health problems, or even death.

The scent of lily or jasmine is considered a symbol of love and romance. It can attract new romantic relationships or strengthen existing ones.

A sharp chemical scent portends scandals, divorce or other troubles.

The aroma of fresh baked goods is considered a symbol of prosperity and success. It can promise a promotion at work, a lottery win, or another pleasant surprise.

The scent of a candle can mean both good and bad things. It can portend pleasant meetings, romantic adventures, or, conversely, problems in the family or at work.

The scent of exotic fruits is considered a symbol of happy and successful relationships. It can promise new romantic relationships or strengthening of existing ones.

The scent of spruce in summer or the scent of berries in winter can portend a marriage proposal or a declaration of love.

The aroma of spoiled fish can be a sign of health problems.

The smell of honeysuckle can portend heavy thunderstorms.

A sweet aroma felt during sleep may mean that a loved one will soon show their care and affection.

may mean that a loved one will soon show their care and affection. The vanilla scent is considered a symbol of a positive mood and good news.

A strong stench can portend conflicts with colleagues at work.

The aroma of candy or perfume can portend a fatal meeting.

