What items shouldn't be washed too often to shorten their service life

A washing machine is a real lifesaver in the modern world. It saves time and effort, allowing us to do more enjoyable things while our clothes are being cleaned. However, not all things can be trusted to this wonderful technique. Some wardrobe items deteriorate from machine washing, losing their shape and attractive appearance. Pixel writes about this.

Daily video

Jeans

Despite their practicality, jeans do not need frequent washing. Excessive friction in the machine drum can destroy the fabric fibers, leading to fading, deformation, and loss of shape.

How to care for it?

Instead of washing, air out your jeans in the fresh air.

To refresh them, you can freeze them in a bag for 30 minutes.

Use hand wash for heavy soiling.

Bra

The delicate materials of bras require special treatment. Machine washing can lead to bone deformation, stretching and loss of shape.

How to care for them?

Prefer hand washing in soft water.

Use special products for delicate fabrics.

Dry the bra flat on a horizontal surface.

Sweaters

Soft and cozy sweaters quickly lose their beauty from machine wash. The fabric is deformed, spools appear, and the sweater itself can "sit down".

How to care for it?

Wash sweaters by hand in cool water.

Use liquid wool detergents.

Dry sweaters in a straightened form on a towel.

Outerwear

We do not recommend machine washing coats and jackets made of delicate materials, fur or leather. This can lead to damage to the fabric, accessories, and stains.

How to care for it?

Contact a dry cleaner for professional cleaning.

Use special products for localized dirt removal.

Ventilate your outerwear regularly.

Swimwear

After swimming in salt or chlorinated water, a swimsuit really needs to be washed. However, if you swam in a freshwater body of water, it is enough to simply rinse it in clean water.

How to care for it?

Hand wash swimsuits in cool water with mild detergent.

Do not twist the swimsuit, but let it drain.

Dry swimsuits in a shady place, away from direct sunlight.

Remember that taking good care of your clothes will help you preserve their beauty and durability. Do not risk delicate items by entrusting them to the washing machine. Hand washing or dry cleaning is the best choice for delicate materials.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!