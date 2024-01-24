Vinegar is an inexpensive and effective tool that is widely used in everyday life. It can be used for cleaning, laundry, and stain removal.

However, there are some surfaces and objects that cannot be cleaned with vinegar as this can lead to damage. TSN writes about this.

Here are five surfaces that should not be cleaned with vinegar:

Natural stone

Vinegar can corrode natural stone, leaving stains and damaging the surface.

Tiles

Vinegar can damage the grout that holds tiles together.

Fabrics

Vinegar can set stains on fabric, making them harder to remove.

Wooden surfaces

Vinegar can damage the protective coating of wooden surfaces.

Electronics

Vinegar can damage electronic devices, such as smartphone and laptop screens.

If you're not sure whether a particular surface can be cleaned with vinegar, it's best to use a special cleaner designed for that type of surface.

