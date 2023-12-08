What bags will be in fashion in 2024: stylists named 6 trendy models

In 2024, minimalism, new variations of travel bags and more will be in trend. Everyone will find an accessory to their liking.

Minimalist

In the new season, minimalistic, compact bags in the style of "quiet luxury" become the main trend.

Wicker

Choose a bright shade for a wicker bag. It will become a bright accent in your wardrobe.

Metallic

A metallic bag promises to be one of the most popular in 2024. It looks modern and playful, perfect for dates and more.

Soft quilted

Soft quilted bags remain trendy and a good investment choice.

Tote

The tote bag has not lost its popularity for the fourth year in a row. It is a large bag usually with two handles for carrying a lot of things. It can be structured with clear lines or casual and relaxed.

Travel bag

Travel bags have now become not only a practical accessory but also a daily fashion item. This trend is followed by the stars, choosing bold and ultra-modern models: from classic colors to bright printed ones.

