In caring for apple trees, gardeners can try to use the free space between the trees to grow other plants in order to improve the overall health of the apple tree. Such a neighborhood can positively affect the health of fruit trees and make them easier to care for.

Some ideal neighbors for apple trees include perennial and annual lupines, calendula, dill, cucumbers, peas, legumes, marigolds, radishes, peonies, and others. They can interact and promote each other's growth, writes noviydoctor.com.

At the end of the growing season, the plants can be cut off and the aerial part left in place for natural decay. This will provide the apple tree with additional nutrition in the spring.

For example, planting radishes near an apple tree will help you get a summer harvest without shooting. It is important to remember that perennial lupine needs regular thinning every 3 years.

Other plants, such as hosta, sorrel, lettuces, basil, barberry, and others, can also be useful neighbors for an apple tree. In this case, the neighborhood will be neutral and the plants will not interfere with each other.

On the other hand, some plants, such as cabbage of various kinds, parsley, onions, mint, sage, fern, cosmea, clematis, and roses, can harm the apple tree. In this case, it is better to avoid growing these crops near apple trees.

