Winter is an ideal time to prune apple and pear trees, as the trees are dormant and do not suffer from damage. Pruning in winter has a number of advantages.

As gardening experts explained in a comment to Express, winter pruning of fruit trees promotes extremely strong spring growth. It also improves the shape and structure of the tree and reduces the risk of diseases and pests.

To properly prune an apple or pear tree, follow these tips:

Start by removing dead, diseased, or weak branches. Reduce the length of the main branches by about a third.Remove any growth that is heading towards the center of the tree.Thin out side shoots to leave enough room for fruit development.

On well-rooted trees, thin out any stagnant fruit spurs. Start with those on the underside of the branches, as fruit has a hard time ripening there. Shorten the rest to leave the strongest ones to leave space for fruit development.

On stone fruit trees, stop branches that are too long by cutting back some of the old stems to a younger shoot.

Which garden plants should not be pruned in winter

Experts warn that you should not touch summer flowering shrubs, lilacs, clematis, grapes, jasmine, honeysuckle, rosemary in winter.

Do not touch lavender, rhododendron, forsythia, magnolias, and turf.

In winter, it is better not to prune cherries, maples, azaleas, and some varieties of roses, such as Damascus, climbing, and old garden varieties that bloom once a year. "Winter pruning can cost you flowers. Instead, prune only in the summer when they are in full bloom," the experts explained. Pruning is an important part of caring for fruit trees. It helps them stay healthy and bear lots of fruit.

As a reminder, the expert called the winter pruning rule "three Ds" that will encourage the garden to bloom in spring.

