What foods you should eat before drinking alcohol to protect your stomach

Consuming certain foods before drinking alcohol can have a positive impact on overall health and help minimize the effects of drinking large amounts of alcohol.

Choosing the right foods before drinking alcohol can have a significant impact on how the body processes and reacts to alcohol. By adding these foods to your meals before drinking alcohol, you can slow its absorption, improve liver function and maintain stable energy levels, writes TSN.

Eggs: Start with eggs as they are a great source of protein. Protein foods help you feel satiety, slow the absorption of alcohol and reduce the likelihood of nighttime snacking. Eggs provide a steady supply of energy, making it easier to overcome the effects of alcohol. Oatmeal: This product is high in fiber and protein. Fiber slows the absorption of alcohol and provides a gradual release of energy. In addition, oatmeal improves liver function by aiding the detoxification process. Greek yogurt: Consuming Greek yogurt before drinking alcohol can be beneficial. This product is rich in protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats, which helps to keep you full while slowing the absorption of alcohol and providing sustained energy. Avocado: The high monounsaturated fat and potassium content in avocados can ease the effects of alcohol. Monounsaturated fats slow the absorption of alcohol, and potassium helps balance electrolytes in the body, keeping you hydrated and minimizing hangover symptoms. Nuts and Seeds: Nuts andseeds are packed with nutrients that counteract the negative effects of alcohol. Fiber, protein, magnesium, potassium and calcium work together to support body functions such as hydration, nerve function and bone health. Batatas (sweet potatoes): Sweet potatoes, due to their complex carbohydrate content, help regulate blood sugar levels. This food can maintain sustained energy throughout the evening and minimize feelings of fatigue when alcohol is consumed. Salmon: Salmon contains omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce inflammation and support brain function. This product may be useful in reducing the negative effects of alcohol on the body.

