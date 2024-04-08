What foods should not be consumed with diabetes: nutritionists' advice

Diabetes is not a sentence, but only a reason to review your diet. Eating right can help you control your blood sugar and live a full life.

Diet for diabetes is not a temporary measure, but a way of life. Monitor your well-being, regularly pass tests, and consult with your attending endocrinologist, TSN writes.

What can people with diabetes eat?

Proteins:

Lean meat (turkey, chicken),

eggs,

Low-fat dairy products,

Fish and seafood,

Beans,

tofu,

Nuts

Carbohydrates:

Whole grain products,

Buckwheat porridge,

Millet porridge,

quinoa,

Oatmeal,

brown rice,

Baked potatoes and sweet potatoes.

Fats:

Oils (rapeseed, olive),

Natural fats of plant origin (avocado, nuts, seeds),

Red fish, mackerel, herring.

And what is not possible?

Proteins:

Fatty, fried meat,

Bacon,

Poultry skin

Cheeses with high fat,

Fried Fish.

Carbohydrates:

White flour and its products,

white rice,

Semolina groats, semolina porridge,

French fries, fried potatoes.

Fats:

Trans fats (lard, coconut oil, palm oil).

General advice:

Avoid fast carbohydrates (sweets, cakes, pastries, bakery products).

Eat three times a day, do not skip meals.

Consume drinks without added sugar.

Avoid fructose and diabetic products.

Replace sweets with natural sweeteners (stevia, erythritol).

Replace canned vegetables and fruits with fresh or frozen ones.

WARNING! This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnosis, and other medical advice, consult your doctor.

