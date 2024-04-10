Although blender is an indispensable assistant in the kitchen, it is important to know which products cannot be put in it so that it lasts a long time. Grinding some products can have a negative effect on the equipment. It can even break it.

In order for the blender to last a long time, certain rules should be followed. It is strictly forbidden to grind too hard or hot products in it. Shuba writes about it.

Experts have compiled a list of 6 products that are dangerous for your blender:

Hot liquids and food

Do not pour hot soup or other hot foods into the blender. This can cause the cup to break or even cause burns. Instead, let the food cool to room temperature before beating.

Dried fruits

The skin of dried fruit is hard and sticky, and this can damage the blender blades. It is better to soak the dried fruits before grinding them so that they soften.

Ice

Crushing ice can dull the blender blades. To prepare smoothies or cocktails with ice, it is better to use the special functions of the blender or crush the ice in a mortar in advance.

Nuts

Nuts are hard and can damage the blender blades. Grind nuts in small portions and use the mode for grinding hard products.

Coffee beans

The blender is not intended for grinding coffee beans. This can lead to the breakage of the blender or low-quality grinding of coffee. For best results, use a coffee grinder.

Meat

Blenders are not intended for grinding meat. This can lead to the breakdown of the blender or poor-quality grinding of meat. Use a meat grinder to grind meat.

