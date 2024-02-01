A salty dinner can prevent you from falling asleep. This fact is often not associated with nutrition but rather focuses on other factors, such as high sugar levels. However, according to sleep expert Katherine Hall, excess salt in the diet can cause fluid retention and high blood pressure, making it difficult for the body to fully relax.

Daily video

This was reported by Chas Diy.

Such superficial sleep is characterized by shallow sleep and frequent awakenings, as well as frequent visits to the toilet.

To improve the quality of sleep, Katherine Hall suggests replacing salty snacks before bed with a banana. Bananas contain tryptophan, which stimulates the production of melatonin, and magnesium, which has a relaxing effect. Both of these elements contribute to relaxation and improved sleep quality.

If you want to improve your sleep quality, avoid eating salty foods before bed. Instead, choose foods that contain tryptophan and magnesium, such as bananas, milk, turmeric, or fish.

Here are some specific tips on how to avoid eating salt before bed:

Avoid chips, crackers, snacks, and other salty snacks.

Limit your intake of salty sauces such as ketchup, mayonnaise, and soy sauce.

If you cook at home, reduce the amount of salt in recipes.

Use fresh herbs and spices to add flavor to your food instead of salt.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!