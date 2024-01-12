Mold is a fungus that can develop on food and can pose health risks due to the production of toxic substances called mycotoxins.

If mold appears on a product, attempting to salvage it by merely cutting off the affected portion is not recommended. Some foods, like nuts, cereals, and apples, should be discarded, even if the mold is only on the surface.

Mold can infiltrate a product much deeper than what is visible to the naked eye. Mold hyphae, microscopic filamentous structures, can extend up to 2 cm from the visible mold area.

Mycotoxins produced by mold can lead to the following symptoms of poisoning:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Headache

Weakness

Allergic reactions

In severe cases, mycotoxin poisoning can result in damage to the liver, kidneys, nervous system, and even death. Aflatoxins, produced by molds Aspergillus flavus and Aspergillus parasiticus, are particularly dangerous and can be found in moldy nuts, rice, spices, oils, and cocoa beans.

Another hazardous mycotoxin produced by mold is patulin, which can be found in spoiled apples and may cause nausea, gastrointestinal upset, and vomiting.

To prevent mycotoxin poisoning, adhere to these guidelines:

Regularly check foods for mold.

Store food in a cool, dry place.

Avoid storing foods in airtight containers unless specifically designed for this purpose.

If you discover mold on a product, it is advisable to discard it. An exception is hard cheese, from which you can cut off the affected portion at least 2 cm thick. Such cheese can still be used, particularly for baking.

