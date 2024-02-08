What foods should never be given to a dog: experts have published a list

Veterinarians warn about the danger of certain foods for pets.

Daily video

The desire to treat your pet to a piece of food from your table may be perfectly normal, but some foods can be dangerous for your pet, experts warn.

Here are 10 foods you should always keep away from your pet:

1. Chocolate: contains caffeine and theobromine, which are toxic to dogs and cats. The darker the chocolate, the more dangerous it is.

2. Grapes and raisins: can cause kidney failure or death in some animals.

3. Onions and garlic: destroy red blood cells, causing anemia.

4. Bacon, ham and fat trimmings: can cause digestive upset, vomiting, diarrhea and pancreatitis.

5. Salty snacks: can cause vomiting, diarrhea, tremors, and cramps.

6. Macadamia nuts: can cause vomiting, weakness and tremors.

7. Products with xylitol: may cause vomiting, weakness, hypoglycemia, seizures, and liver failure.

8. Avocados: contain persin, which can cause vomiting and diarrhea. Also contains a lot of fat, which can lead to pancreatitis.

9. Raw dough: can lead to bloating, stomach twisting, alcohol poisoning.

10. Alcoholic beverages: can cause a drop in body temperature, convulsions, respiratory failure, and death.

Seek veterinary care immediately if your pet has eaten anything on this list. Do not wait until your pet shows symptoms. Do not induce vomiting unless your veterinarian recommends it.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!