Omega-3 fatty acids play a key role in ensuring the healthy functioning of the heart, helping lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. It is optimal to obtain these essential acids directly from food because they are better absorbed by the body this way compared to various supplements.

Nutritionist Svitlana Fus talks about the best sources of omega-3 on her Instagram. She notes that omega-3 fatty acids include alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA).

What are the benefits of omega-3 fatty acids?

"The main source of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) is vegetable oils: linseed, castor, cedar, hemp, soybean, as well as nuts and seeds (walnuts, flax and chia seeds). It is also found in fats of animal origin: chicken, milk, fish," the nutritionist says.

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) are found only in seafood: fatty sea fish, seafood, seaweed.

"These acids are also called essential fatty acids because they are not synthesized in sufficient quantities in the body, but they are very important and beneficial for health," Fus says.

They have a positive effect on:

cardiovascular system;

reduction of inflammation;

immunity;

the nervous system and the fight against depression;

physical and mental development of the child;

health of skin, hair and nails.

Which foods contain the most omega-3 fatty acids?

The doctor concludes that omega-3 alone cannot prevent the development of vascular problems like heart attacks and strokes. However, they have a positive effect on the risk factors of cardiovascular diseases: they reduce the level of triglycerides, increase the "good" cholesterol of HDL, and reduce the level of blood pressure in hypertensive patients. Therefore, it is important to ensure that these substances are eaten in the appropriate amount.

