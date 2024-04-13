What habits should you acquire if you want to lose weight without diets: advice from nutritionists

Do you dream of a toned figure, but do not want to sit on strict diets? No problem! You can lose weight and improve your health without exhausting restrictions.

Follow these simple steps, and you will notice how your body becomes slimmer, and you feel better. Tips were shared on the espreso.tv website.

Here are 5 simple but effective habits that will help you with this:

1. Sleep is your ally in losing weight:

Lack of sleep disrupts appetite-regulating hormones, causing you to eat more than you should.

An adult needs 7-9 hours a day for quality sleep.

During sleep, the body burns calories, and you rest and gain strength for the new day.

2. A glass of warm water in the morning:

Water fills the stomach, reducing the feeling of hunger, and improves digestion.

Warm water stimulates the metabolism, which helps burn calories.

Drink a glass of warm water immediately after waking up.

3. Move more:

It is not necessary to train for hours in the gym.

Start small: take the stairs instead of the elevator, get off one stop earlier, and walk outside.

The more you move, the more calories you burn.

4. Control portions:

Do not eat from a package, use plates.

Eat slowly, chewing your food thoroughly.

Choose small plates so that the food visually seems larger.

5. Meditation for peace of mind:

Stress negatively affects the hormones that regulate appetite, which can cause you to overeat.

Meditation helps to reduce anxiety, and improve concentration and emotional state.

Meditate for 10-15 minutes every day.

Remember:

These habits do not give instant results, but they make your life healthier and more pleasant.

Do not set unrealistic goals, gradually introduce new habits into your regime.

Listen to your body, eat what you like, and enjoy life!

Additional tips:

Keep a food diary to track what you eat.

Read food labels, and choose food with less fat, sugar, and salt.

Cook food at home with fresh produce.

Drink enough water throughout the day.

Get some sleep.

Find a sport you like and do it regularly.

