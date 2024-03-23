What dog breeds are considered the happiest

Do you dream of a furry companion who will always give you joy and happiness? Then you need a dog with a sunny disposition.

Whatever breed you choose, remember that every dog needs love, care, and attention. Give it your warmth, and it will definitely reciprocate, gazeta.ua writes.

Here are a few breeds that are known for their cheerful and friendly nature:

1. Labrador retriever:

These dogs are always up for an adventure, they love to play and swim.

Labradors are very loyal to their owners and are easy to train.

2. Golden Retriever:

Golden Retrievers are affectionate and calm, and they get along well with children and other pets.

These dogs are very intelligent and eager to please their owners.

3. Beagle:

Beagles are cheerful dogs that love to move.

They get along well with people and other animals and love to travel and explore the world.

4. Bichon Frise:

Bichons Frise are little fluffy balls of energy that adore cuddles and affection.

They are friendly and cheerful and will be a great companion for anyone.

5. Bedlington Terrier:

These dogs are active and playful, they like to run outside and play with people.

Bedlington Terriers are loyal and faithful friends who will always be by your side.

6. Boxer:

Boxers are energetic dogs that adore their people.

They are very friendly and affectionate and will make great security guards for your family.

7. Border Collie:

Border Collies are intelligent and active dogs who love to play and learn.

They are always ready for new adventures and will become faithful companions for people who lead an active lifestyle.

