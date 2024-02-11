Which cat breeds like to "talk" the most

Tired of a silent cat? Do you dream of a fluffy companion who is always ready to strike up a conversation? Then you need a cat of one of the 10 talkative breeds!

Daily video

Choose a furry friend to your liking, because with a talking cat, life becomes brighter and more fun, marthastewart.com writes.

Read also: What will happen if a black cat crosses the road: explanation of a popular superstition

1. American Bobtail: This furry friend not only loves to talk, but is also easy to train. And he gets along well with children!

2. Balinese Javanese cat: Elegant and graceful, this cat has not only a royal manner but also a loud voice. It will not hesitate to express its opinion on any occasion!

3. Bengal cat: These playful climbers love to be the center of attention. They are always ready to talk to you, and even teach you how to walk on a leash!

4. Burmese cat: Affectionate and people-oriented, Burmese love to cuddle and socialize. Their purrs and soft meows will leave no one indifferent!

5. Ocicat: This wild-looking cat has not only a sharp mind but also a loud voice. She will always be happy to greet you and your guests!

6. Oriental Shorthair cat: These slender beauties love human company. They will gladly share their purrs with you, or even complain if you leave them alone for too long.

7. Peterbald: These hairless cats require special care, but they more than make up for it with their affectionate nature and talkativeness.

8. Siamese cat: These cats are known for their talkative nature. They love to socialize and are always ready to express their opinions!

9. Sphynx: These cute and lively cats are not always hairless, but they are always vocal. You will definitely not be bored with them!

10. Tonkinese cat: These playful furry felines love to bring toys and hide. They are also always ready to cheer you up with their purring and meowing.

Earlier, experts explained why black cats live longer.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!