What gifts should not be given on Valentine's Day: top unfortunate options

Valentine's Day is a great opportunity to please your loved one with a sincere and original gift. However, in addition to joy, an unsuccessful gift can cause disappointment, or even resentment. To avoid this it is important to know what to avoid when choosing a gift for February 14. About this writes TSN.

Daily video

Gifts that should be bypassed:

Religious items: Gifts on religious subjects can affect the personal beliefs and principles of your soulmate, so it is better not to give them.

Watches: This item, though useful, is considered a harbinger of separation. Therefore, if you do not want to take risks, it is better to choose something else.

Sharp objects: Knives, cutlery and other such things, according to folk omens, can lead to quarrels.

Overly expensive gifts Such gifts may seem overly obliging to your soulmate and create discomfort. Instead, it is better to give something more personal and emotional, such as a romantic dinner or an unforgettable trip.

Banal gifts: Cards, flowers and candy, although they are Valentine's Day classics, won't surprise your soulmate. Put a little more effort into finding something original and heartfelt.

What to watch out for when choosing gifts for men:

Kitchen utensils and home appliances: Such practical gifts can be taken as a hint that you expect from a man exclusively domestic duties.

Decorative cosmetics and grooming products: These things are very individual, and you run the risk of making a bad choice.

Shaving products: This trivial gift can seem devaluing to a man.

Tools: It is difficult to choose quality and necessary tools, so it is better not to take risks.

Towels, bathrobes, slippers: Gifts from this category are considered not very original and do not carry an emotional load.

Recall, we have already written about the top 5 gifts that you can not accept and give, so as not to attract trouble.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !