Beverages to avoid with diabetes: nutritionists' advice

Diabetes is a serious disease that requires constant monitoring. One important aspect of managing diabetes is eating right, including what beverages you drink.

By following these guidelines, you can help control your blood glucose levels and improve your overall well-being.

Here are some drinks to avoid if you have diabetes:

Sweet carbonated drinks. These drinks contain a lot of sugar, which can significantly increase blood glucose levels.

Juices. Many juices are also high in sugar, even if they are made from 100% fruit.

Sports drinks. These drinks are intended for people who engage in intense physical activity. They contain electrolytes that can help restore fluid balance in the body, but they are also high in sugar.

Energy drinks. These drinks contain caffeine, sugar, and other ingredients that can stimulate the central nervous system. They can lead to a sharp increase in the level of glucose in the blood, as well as other health problems.

Alcohol. Alcohol can lead to hypoglycemia, that is, to a sharp decrease in the level of glucose in the blood. This can be dangerous, especially if you are taking medication for diabetes.

Instead, it is recommended to use the following drinks:

Water. Water is the best drink for people with diabetes. It does not contain calories and does not affect the level of glucose in the blood.

Unsweetened tea. Tea is a healthy and delicious drink that contains antioxidants.

Coffee. Coffee is another healthy and delicious drink that contains antioxidants.

Unsweetened herbal teas. Herbal teas are a great way to add variety to your diet.

It is important to remember that these are only general recommendations.

Your doctor or nutritionist can give you more personalized recommendations about what beverages you should consume.

PS

Don't forget to drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Limit caffeine intake, as it can lead to dehydration.

Monitor your blood glucose to see how different drinks affect it.

WARNING! This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnosis, and other medical advice, consult your doctor.

