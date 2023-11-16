The choice of materials and colors for kitchen countertops is not only a practical issue but also an important decorative element in the room.

There are no strict rules regarding the colors of countertops; it depends on personal preferences, the size, and the lighting of the kitchen.

Radiotrack

Light shades, such as natural beige, gray, and white, create the impression of space and tranquility. They harmoniously combine with other colors in the kitchen, are classic, and remain relevant for years. Also, these basic light shades emphasize bright details well.

Polished reflective white countertops are especially popular now. Traditional options include rustic wooden countertops or natural stone.

Despite the popularity of light countertops, dark shades also impress with their beauty. Black countertops look great next to lighter wooden cabinets and metal accents made of brass and steel, and they fit into any kitchen style.

