Which cats are the most peaceful: top 10 breeds

Owners of several pets often face the problem of incompatibility between cats. Despite the generally accepted notion of the independent nature of these animals, some breeds demonstrate friendliness and the ability to coexist harmoniously with other cats in the same home.

Analyzing the opinions of experts, the Scotsman has compiled a list of ten cat breeds whose representatives usually get along well with other furry households:

Japanese Bobtail is a friendly and fearless breed open to communication. Devon Rex – affection for the owners is combined with tolerance for other cats. The exotic shorthair is calm, gentle and loves the company of other cats and people. The Ragdoll is one of the calmest breeds, which promotes friendly relations in the home. Bengal – active and social cats, not afraid of newcomers to the family. Persian – friendly and easygoing in behavior, easily accepts other cats. Abyssinian – will not shy away from either people or pets, making it an ideal companion. Burmese – patient and tolerant, usually gets along with cats and children. Russian Blue – love of games and friendly "dog-like" character makes it a good companion for other cats. The Maine Coon is a large and gentle breed, a real giant that treats its furry companions well.

By choosing a representative of one of these breeds to expand your family, you increase the chances of harmonious coexistence of all pets.

