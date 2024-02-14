It often happens that indoor flowers suddenly start to get sick and wilt despite proper care. In this case, experts advise paying attention to neighboring plants, as they can negatively affect each other. Let's consider which flowers are better not to put next to each other to prevent them from getting sick.

Incompatible indoor flowers

Violets and fragrant flowers (peas, lily of the valley) do not feel well together, as violets do not tolerate pungent odors. They can provoke frequent violet diseases, and lily of the valley can even lead to its death.

Anthurium and spathiphyllum are popularly called "male" and "female" happiness, respectively. Their proximity has a detrimental effect on these plants - the buds begin to wither and fall off.

Kalanchoe, euphorbia and flowering plants (rose, lily) are incompatible, since the former actively absorb air, and euphorbia also releases toxins. Therefore, it is recommended to keep the spurge separately.

Fern grows and develops poorly next to fragrant roses, violets, orchids, etc. due to intolerance to their pungent odors.

Cacti should also be placed away from fragrant flowers.

Orchids should not be placed with Kalanchoe, ficus, dracaena, and begonia, as these plants can negatively affect the development of orchids.

So, in order for indoor flowers to grow healthy, you need to choose suitable "neighbors" on the windowsill, taking into account their characteristics.

