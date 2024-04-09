What cereals should not be consumed with diabetes: advice from nutritionists

Diabetes is a chronic disease that requires constant monitoring of blood sugar levels. Proper nutrition plays a key role in this process, and one of its main elements is cereal.

Although whole grain cereals can be a useful part of a diabetes diet, some of them can negatively affect blood sugar levels, writes onclinic.ua.

Here are three cereals to avoid if you have diabetes:

1. White rice:

It has a high glycemic index (GI), which leads to a sharp increase in blood sugar.

It contains little fiber, which slows down the absorption of sugar.

Not recommended for people with diabetes.

2. Millet:

Contains a lot of carbohydrates, which can cause blood sugar to rise.

Not recommended for people with type 2 diabetes.

3. Semolina:

It has a very high GI, which leads to a sharp spike in blood sugar.

Contains few nutrients.

Not recommended for people with diabetes.

In addition to these three cereals, you should also avoid:

Instant porridge: contains a lot of sugar and artificial additives.

Porridge with added sugar, honey, or jam: significantly increases the calorie content and blood sugar level.

Importantly:

Diet for diabetes is not a temporary measure, but a way of life.

Monitor your well-being, regularly take tests, and consult with your treating endocrinologist.

PS

There are other cereals that are not recommended for diabetes.

Consult your doctor or nutritionist for personalized nutritional advice.

WARNING! This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnosis, and other medical advice, consult your doctor.

