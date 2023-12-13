Fruits are an important part of a balanced diet and can play an important role in the process of losing weight. They are low in calories and high in fiber, which helps to facilitate weight management.

Fruits are an excellent source of vitamins, minerals and fiber, contributing to intestinal health and normal body function. The sweet taste of fruits adds variety and pleasure to your diet, making them ideal for inclusion in the diet during weight loss, TSN.

Even though some weight loss programs recommend avoiding fruit, many nutritionists believe this is wrong. Vanessa Rissetto, RD and CEO of Culina Health, points out that fruit is an important part of a healthy diet for weight loss or weight management.

For those who want to include fruit in their diet for weight loss, nutritionists recommend including different types of fruit regularly. Some recommended the following fruits for this purpose:

Oranges. Rich in antioxidants, especially vitamin C, and also contain fiber, which helps to satiate. Avocados. High in calories, but can help you feel full, and some studies have linked it to weight loss. Kiwis. Rich in vitamins C, K, folate, and fiber. Apples. Contain a lot of fiber, which contributes to good digestion and long-term satiety. Pears. Also rich in fiber and can help keep you on track with your diet thanks to their fructose and sorbitol content. Grapefruits. Low in calories and rich in water and fiber. Pomegranate seeds. High in fiber and vitamin C. Strawberries. Rich in fiber and vitamin C, it is an important source of antioxidants. Blueberries. Contain fiber and high amounts of vitamins C and A. Watermelons. High in water, low in calories and vitamin C. Raspberries. Rich in fiber and vitamin C, it is an excellent source of antioxidants.

Including these fruits in your diet can not only make the process of losing weight easier but also make your diet more varied and healthy.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. For medication, diagnosis, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

