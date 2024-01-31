Which desserts can be frozen: they will be kept in perfect condition
I once told you how to freeze biscuits. Today I want to share my little secret (although it may not be a secret for everyone) - ready-made desserts can also be frozen. And sometimes, it is even necessary - for example, mousse cakes.
It often happens that there is not enough time to prepare complex cakes. Or another problem - suddenly there are a few extra pieces of dessert ... and you can't throw it away, can you? There is an ingenious solution: the freezer. It will save time and preserve desserts.
I will tell you what and how to freeze and how to defrost properly.
What to freeze
- biscuit/mousse desserts
- shortbread desserts
- puff pastry
- choux pastry (can be made before baking, can be made after)
- macarons
- yeast pastries.
How to freeze
- Freeze only when the dessert has cooled completely.
- Before freezing, wrap tightly in cling film, in several layers, so that no air can enter. A dessert such as macarons can be placed in a container with a tightly closing lid.
- You can store desserts in the freezer for no more than 1-3 months, it all depends on the composition of the dessert.
How to defrost
- Defrost necessarily through the refrigerator, so that slow defrosting takes place.
- If the dessert has already been defrosted, it should not be refrozen.
Do you freeze desserts? What kind?