Which desserts can be frozen: they will be kept in perfect condition

I once told you how to freeze biscuits. Today I want to share my little secret (although it may not be a secret for everyone) - ready-made desserts can also be frozen. And sometimes, it is even necessary - for example, mousse cakes.

It often happens that there is not enough time to prepare complex cakes. Or another problem - suddenly there are a few extra pieces of dessert ... and you can't throw it away, can you? There is an ingenious solution: the freezer. It will save time and preserve desserts.

I will tell you what and how to freeze and how to defrost properly.

What to freeze

- biscuit/mousse desserts

- shortbread desserts

- puff pastry

- choux pastry (can be made before baking, can be made after)

- macarons

- yeast pastries.

How to freeze

  • Freeze only when the dessert has cooled completely.
  • Before freezing, wrap tightly in cling film, in several layers, so that no air can enter. A dessert such as macarons can be placed in a container with a tightly closing lid.
  • You can store desserts in the freezer for no more than 1-3 months, it all depends on the composition of the dessert.

How to defrost

  • Defrost necessarily through the refrigerator, so that slow defrosting takes place.
  • If the dessert has already been defrosted, it should not be refrozen.

Do you freeze desserts? What kind?

