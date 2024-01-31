Which desserts can be frozen: they will be kept in perfect condition

BLOG.

I once told you how to freeze biscuits. Today I want to share my little secret (although it may not be a secret for everyone) - ready-made desserts can also be frozen. And sometimes, it is even necessary - for example, mousse cakes.

It often happens that there is not enough time to prepare complex cakes. Or another problem - suddenly there are a few extra pieces of dessert ... and you can't throw it away, can you? There is an ingenious solution: the freezer. It will save time and preserve desserts.

I will tell you what and how to freeze and how to defrost properly.

What to freeze

- biscuit/mousse desserts

- shortbread desserts

- puff pastry

- choux pastry (can be made before baking, can be made after)

- macarons

- yeast pastries.

How to freeze

Freeze only when the dessert has cooled completely.

Before freezing, wrap tightly in cling film, in several layers, so that no air can enter. A dessert such as macarons can be placed in a container with a tightly closing lid.

You can store desserts in the freezer for no more than 1-3 months, it all depends on the composition of the dessert.

How to defrost

Defrost necessarily through the refrigerator, so that slow defrosting takes place.

If the dessert has already been defrosted, it should not be refrozen.

Do you freeze desserts? What kind?

