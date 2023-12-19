With the onset of winter, many summer residents believe that gardening is over. However, this is not entirely true. Pruning trees and shrubs can also be done in winter.

Daily video

Pruning trees in winter is an important procedure that will help maintain the health and productivity of your plants, writes Express. Most plants and shrubs are pruned during the dormant period, which usually occurs during the winter months. This is because trees and shrubs are not growing at this time, and pruning will not harm them.

Read also: They will take energy - which trees should not be planted near the house

Why prune trees in winter?

Pruning trees in winter has several advantages:

Size control. If trees are not pruned, they can become too tall or wide, which can make them difficult to care for. Pruning helps keep trees at the desired size.

If trees are not pruned, they can become too tall or wide, which can make them difficult to care for. Pruning helps keep trees at the desired size. Improving health. Pruning removes dead, damaged, or diseased branches, which helps prevent the spread of diseases and pests.

Pruning removes dead, damaged, or diseased branches, which helps prevent the spread of diseases and pests. Improving fruiting. Pruning stimulates the growth of new branches and buds, which can lead to a larger harvest.

Which trees are pruned in winter?

The following trees can be pruned in winter:

Fruit trees

Wisteria

Climbing roses

How do I prune trees in winter?

Tree pruning in winter should be done in dry weather when the air temperature is at least -5 degrees Celsius.

Before pruning, you should carefully inspect the trees to determine which branches need to be removed. Dead, damaged or diseased branches should be removed completely, down to the living tissue.

You can use garden shears, pruning shears or a saw to prune trees.

Some tips for pruning trees in winter:

Prune trees while they are dormant.

Remove all dead, damaged or diseased branches.

Make the pruning gentle so as not to damage healthy branches.

After pruning, treat the cuts with garden varnish to protect them from infections.

As a reminder, every flower lover wants her flowerpots to be the most lush, beautiful, and healthy. But did you know that an inexpensive spice that every housewife uses for baking can help you grow perfect flowers on your windowsill?

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!