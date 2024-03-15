What 5 foods to eat in the morning to get rid of anxiety and stress

We all know that food affects how we feel. And this applies not only to physical fitness but also to our emotional state. It turns out that some foods can help relieve anxiety and improve mood.

What you eat can have a significant impact on your emotional well-being. A balanced diet with the aforementioned foods can help you alleviate anxiety symptoms and improve your mood, TSN writes.

Here are 5 foods to include in your diet:

1. Avocado. It is rich in B vitamins, which studies have linked to a reduction in anxiety symptoms. One avocado contains folate, niacin, pantothenic acid, riboflavin, and vitamin B6.

2. Eggs. They contain vitamin D, which is important for the functioning of the nervous system. Some studies show that increased levels of vitamin D can help reduce anxiety and depression.

3. Nuts and seeds. Nuts are rich in zinc and seeds are rich in magnesium. Zinc deficiency can be associated with anxiety, while magnesium helps improve mood. Chia and pumpkin seeds are great sources of magnesium.

4. Oranges. They are rich in vitamin C, which plays an important role in the body's response to stress and improves mood. One orange contains more than half of the recommended daily value of vitamin C.

5. Salmon. It contains omega-3 fatty acids that help reduce the level of stress hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol. Studies have shown that omega-3 can reduce cortisol levels by 33%.

In addition to these foods, it is also important to limit your intake of:

artificial sweeteners

caffeine

foods high in fat

foods high in sugar

refined carbohydrates

carbonated beverages

Please note:

This information does not constitute medical advice.

If you experience anxiety that interferes with your ability to live a normal life, please consult a professional.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

