Which oatmeal is the healthiest: it will not make you gain weight

Let me say right away: those who eat cereal are less likely to gain weight. And cereal lovers will have fewer digestive problems.

Today we'll talk about oatmeal.

The benefits of oatmeal, and any porridge, depend on what it is made from, that is, it depends on the degree of processing of the cereal. And the less the cereal is processed and crushed, the healthier the porridge will be.

Such porridge will contain:

- more fiber, which gives "vigor" to our intestines and makes them work like clockwork.

- A decent percentage of protein. About a third of the amount found in meat. Oatmeal cooked with water contains 3-4 g of protein, and cooked meat contains 13-14 g of protein.

- A large amount of vitamins and minerals (phosphorus, calcium, magnesium, iron).

- carbohydrates in a slowly digestible form. Therefore, by eating a bowl of whole grain oatmeal in the morning, we will ensure a stable blood glucose level and a feeling of satiety for 4-5 hours. The glycemic index of whole grain porridge is quite low.

At the same time, oatmeal made from deeply processed grains has a high glycemic index. It gives a sharp increase in blood sugar immediately after eating and a noticeable decrease in two hours. You will quickly feel hungry. Therefore, try not to eat instant oatmeal from portioned sachets, even if you are in a hurry. It won't fill you up for long. It's full of sugar, artificial flavors, dyes, thickeners and other chemicals.

The protein of oatmeal, and any other cereal, is inferior in its amino acid composition. Therefore, from the point of view of a balanced diet, I recommend combining it with high-quality protein products of both animal (milk, sour cream, cheese, liver, meat, poultry, eggs) and vegetable origin (mushrooms, peas, beans). They will be replenished with proteins and make the set of amino acids complete.

For those who are worried about their figure, I will say that there is no reason to worry about the high calorie content. The calorie content of 100 g of ready-made oatmeal with water is about 100 kcal.

And remember - the most useful "slow" porridge is made from crushed oatmeal and whole flattened oatmeal. Use whole flakes not only for cooking porridge, but also for soups, casseroles, and desserts.

Be healthy and enjoy your meal!