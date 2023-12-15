How to significantly improve the taste of cheap coffee: just follow these tips

Making delicious coffee at home is not as easy as you might think. It becomes especially difficult when you choose an economical product.

Nevertheless, with the help of culinary tricks, you can guarantee to improve the taste of your favorite drink, pixelinform writes.

Filtered water. Don't forget that tap water can contain many impurities that affect the taste of the drink. Start by filtering the right amount of water for your coffee. Beans. Although ground coffee is very convenient because you can brew a drink quickly, whole beans are the most flavorful. Sea salt. Adding a little coarse sea salt or pink Himalayan salt will enhance the flavor of the finished drink, giving it a special charm. This secret is always practiced by true gourmets. Maple syrup. Many people avoid maple syrup because of its cost, but it can be a real eye-opener for coffee. Use it only for coffee, and even a small bottle will last you a long time. Maple syrup has numerous health benefits and a pleasant flavor. Turkish pot. A true gourmet always knows that coffee brewed in a Turkish pot tastes the best. If you don't have this tool yet, you should make sure you have it in your kitchen. Surely, you will not regret this important element for the perfect coffee.

