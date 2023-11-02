Many people prefer tea bags, and that's not a bad thing, especially if you choose high-quality tea, where the bags contain the same tea leaves, only crushed. However, not everyone knows how to properly brew tea from a bag to bring out its true flavor. Experienced chefs share a valuable life hack.

The secret is that to get the best flavor from a tea bag, you should make two pours of hot water, as reported by today.ua. The first pour is used to wash off excess dust and pre-prepare the tea for brewing. Here's how to do it:

Fill the tea bag with hot water for a few seconds. Then pour off this water if you notice that it has turned the color of tea. Fill the bag with hot water again and wait a few minutes for the tea to brew. Pull out the bag.

To make the tea more flavorful, you can add various ingredients to the second pour, such as syrup (30 ml per cup), dried mint, ginger, sliced orange, or lemon.

Another important aspect is the temperature of the water for brewing tea, which should be around 80-85 degrees Celsius. Too hot water can harm the taste of tea.

It is also important to take into account the time of tea infusion, which depends on the type of tea and the shape of the bag. Black tea brews the fastest, green tea takes a little longer, and herbal teas are best infused for at least 10 minutes.

If your tea bag is single-chambered, the brewing process usually takes about 4 minutes; for double-chambered bags, it's up to 3 minutes. If the tea leaves are packed in pyramids, the recommended steeping time is 5 to 7 minutes.

