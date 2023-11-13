Your knives can become sharp and efficient much faster with a simple and effective life hack. Sharp knives are essential for successful cooking, but over time, even the best sharpening doesn't work as well as you'd like.

To restore sharpness and make your knives as sharp as new, use this simple method found in old home books, Glavred writes.

If you have previously been familiar with the process of sharpening knives at home, then with the right care and skills, they will always remain sharp and reliable.

The secret of this method is the use of ordinary salt. After you sharpen the knife on the grindstone, dip it in a saline solution. To prepare the solution, mix 1 liter of water with 1-2 tablespoons of salt. Leave the knives in this solution for 15-30 minutes.

This time will be enough to improve the performance of the grindstone. As a result, your knives will be sharpened faster and better. However, you should be careful not to leave your knives in salt water for too long to avoid metal corrosion.

With this simple life hack, you can easily and effectively restore the sharpness of your knives, and you no longer have to put up with blunt tools in the kitchen.

