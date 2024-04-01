How to make tulips bloom lushly: an effective fertilizer will help

With the onset of spring, tulips are often the first to open their blooming season. If you planted these flowers back in the fall, now is the time to provide them with proper nutrition for more lush flowering.

Growing tulips in your garden can be a great solution, as they will surely delight you with their bright colors. However, in order to obtain large buds and luxurious flowering, it is important not to forget to apply the correct and effective fertilizers to feed the plants, writes Apostrophe.

It is important not only to choose the appropriate nutrition, but also to apply it correctly. First of all, fertilizer should be applied when the first green sprouts appear, because at this time the plants are actively growing and need nitrogen.

Many gardeners prefer to use ammonium nitrate for tulips because it is well accepted by plants even at low temperatures.

To prepare a solution of ammonium nitrate, mix 40 grams of fertilizer with 10 liters of water until completely dissolved, then pour it over young plants.

When the vegetative period ends and buds appear on the plants, it is necessary to continue feeding. You can use a solution of mullein in a ratio of 1:30 (water: mullein). And then, add 30 grams of superphosphate and potassium sulfate to every 10 liters of solution.

Even when tulips are in bloom, feeding is important. During this period, it is recommended to use potassium nitrate, dissolving 15 grams in 10 liters of water.

By following these recommendations, you will be able to grow healthy and beautiful tulips that will delight you with their flowering for a long time.

