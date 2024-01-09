How to get your child to wash their hair if they hate the process

Washing their hair can be a real challenge for some children. They may be afraid of water, dislike the feel of shampoo on their hair, or simply don't want to take the time to go through the process.

Daily video

The experts at Our Mom point out that if your child doesn't like washing their hair, there are a few things you can do to help them.

Read also: Is it harmful to wash your hair every day? What the experts say

First, it's important to remember that children don't always like bathing and that's okay. If your child isn't afraid of water but just doesn't like the feel of shampoo or soap, you can try using a gentle hair wash.

If your child is afraid of water, you can try to gradually accustom them to washing their hair. At first, just wet your child's hair, then shampoo and rinse. Gradually increase the amount of water until your child gets used to it.

You can also try to distract your child while washing her hair. Tell her a story, play a game or just sing a song. This will help her focus on something other than washing her head.

For example, use props to keep your child occupied. A mirror, a doll, or even stickers on the wall can help distract your child from washing her head. Try allowing your child to apply his own shampoo. This can help him or her feel more in control.

Give your child a dry towel to hold while you wash her head. This will help her feel more comfortable when the water hits her face.

You can try putting waterproof goggles or a special head wash on your child. It is worn on the head and protects the face from water.

Parents of young children are advised to try a "partner" head wash. One of the parents can take the child in their arms, and the other parent can wash the head for both of them. Or during the bath, the mother or father can together with the child to wash the head "in a race" - who washed first, the one who won. Thus, the child will perceive the washing of the head as a threatening phenomenon, and associate this process as a way to play or spend time with parents.

How often you can wash a child's head

Experts say that the smaller the child, the less often he needs to wash his head, so as not to damage the lipid layer of the skin.

For example, babies under a year old can wash their hair with shampoo once every two weeks. Children from two years old can wash their hair with shampoo once a week.

Note that the temperature of the water for washing the head should be slightly lower than the temperature of the water for washing the body - about 35 degrees.

It is not recommended to apply the shampoo to your scalp. First pour a little of it on your hands, then lather it up and apply the foam to wet hair and massage it lightly. Do not forget to rinse your child's hair thoroughly.

Experts do not advise combing wet hair, but wait until they dry, after which you need to gently go over it with a comb.

Recall, we have already written how to dry hair correctly, so as not to harm.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!