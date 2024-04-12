How to make ants leave your home: a simple life hack

Miniature ants can find shelter in your home. They penetrate through small openings and ventilation systems. These insects are carriers of diseases, so it is important to prevent them from living in your home for a long time.

It is necessary to immediately start the fight against these uninvited guests. ProstoWay writes about an effective life hack that will help drive out ants.

How to drive ants out of the house

To effectively get rid of ants, you can use the following method. Take boric acid as the main component. Prepare a mixture by combining 1 teaspoon of this acid with 1 teaspoon of cornstarch. Alternatively, you can dissolve 10 teaspoons of sugar in a glass of water and add 1 teaspoon of boric acid.

Place this bait along the paths that the ants walk on. Place small containers of sweet water and boric acid near areas where you see insects.

Remember to refresh the bait every few days to keep it fresh. Also, when fighting ants, it is important to keep food closed and not to leave food on the kitchen table or nightstand.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!