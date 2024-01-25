How to protect dog paws from salt in the snow: useful tips

In winter, your dog's paws are exposed to frost and road salt, which can lead to serious health problems. To avoid this, it is important to properly protect your pet's paws.

Daily video

To do this, you can use special shoes, which can be bought in veterinary stores, as well as creams. About this writes Vetgroom.

Shoes for dogs

The best way to protect your dog's paws is footwear. It completely insulates the skin from caustic substances and cold. Dog shoes can be found in different sizes and shapes to find the perfect fit for your pet.

Vaseline or special cream

If you don't want to buy shoes, you can try an alternative method of protection. Before a walk, treat your dog's paws with petroleum jelly or a special cream that contains wax. Such products form a protective film on the skin, which will protect from frost and salt.

It should be remembered that this option is suitable only for frost. At plus temperatures, wax and petroleum jelly will simply smear and paws will remain unprotected.

After a walk

After a walk, you need to rinse the product off your dog's paws. This will help remove salt and other chemicals that he will pick up on the street.

Caring for your dog's paws

Regardless of which method of protection you choose, it's important to regularly inspect your dog's paws. If you notice redness, irritation, or other signs of damage, contact your veterinarian immediately.

Read on "Censor.NET": Scientists have named the breeds of dogs that will not be able to survive if humans disappear on Earth

Tips for caring for your dog's paws

After a walk, inspect your dog's paws for damage.

If you notice redness, irritation, or other signs of damage, contact your veterinarian immediately.

Wash your dog's paws every day with warm water and mild soap.

In cold weather, regularly lubricate your dog's paws with petroleum jelly or a special cream.

Do not allow your dog to walk on snowy ground without shoes.

Recall, we have already written how to understand your dog's behavior.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !