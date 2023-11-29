How to protect the room from frost: life hack with cling film

Experts provide tips on how to insulate windows inexpensively and effectively in winter using cling film in a roll. Up to a third of indoor heat can escape through windows, and cling film can help reduce these heating costs. This film, which is designed for both wooden and plastic windows, has excellent thermal insulation properties.

The use of cling film can create the effect of a "third" glass, which will be an additional barrier between the cold street and a warm apartment, writes Apostrophe. However, it is important to stick it properly, avoiding contact between the material and the glass. The film should be glued to the window frame or glazing bead, thereby forming an air pocket that will prevent heat loss and condensation.

This method can increase the room temperature by 2-3 °C. To perform the procedure using cling film, you will need a regular luggage stretch film, double-sided tape, a utility knife, and a hair dryer.

The instructions for window insulation are as follows:

Stick strips of double-sided tape around the perimeter of the window. If this is not possible on the frame, they can be fixed on the glazing bead. Spread the film from top to bottom, gradually gluing its surface to the tape. Pull the film so that it becomes more elastic. When properly glued, it will be almost invisible on the window. Press the opposite edge to the frame and fix the film to it, avoiding contact with the glass. Use a hairdryer to heat the surface of the film until it is perfectly smooth. Cut off any residue with a utility knife, being careful not to damage the frame.

