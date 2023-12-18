Potatoes are a tasty and versatile vegetable that can be prepared in many ways. However, when baked, potatoes often fall apart or burn. To avoid this, you can use a simple life hack.

After cutting the potatoes, pour boiling water over them. This step will help the potatoes become denser and not fall apart during baking, as reported by Patriots of Ukraine.

Here is a step-by-step recipe for crispy baked potatoes:

Cut the potatoes into slices. Pour hot water over them for 15 minutes. Drain the water. Add paprika, potato seasoning, and breadcrumbs. Pour in olive oil and let it sit for 15 minutes. Cover a baking sheet with parchment. Place the potatoes and bake for 20-25 minutes at 200 degrees.

