How to disguise wrinkles with makeup: simple tips

Did you know that makeup can help hide imperfections and visually rejuvenate? However, the wrong makeup can, on the contrary, highlight wrinkles and other skin irregularities.

She Finds magazine has shared some makeup tricks that can help mask wrinkles. Using these techniques, you can create a successful makeup look that will emphasize your best features and help you look younger than your age.

Moisturize your face before makeup:

Good skin care is a key step before applying makeup. Moisturized skin creates the perfect foundation for the next steps. Use a moisturizer with nourishing ingredients such as ceramides and hyaluronic acid.

Apply primer:

Choose a primer that suits your needs, from moisturizing to matte. You should also choose primers that blur pores and leave your skin silky smooth.

Apply eye cream or patches:

A special eye cream or cold patches can help relieve puffiness and minimize the appearance of wrinkles in this sensitive area.

Use concealer:

You can use concealer to mask skin imperfections. In particular, green to reduce redness.

Less is more:

Avoid using too much product, especially under the eyes. Less foundation and concealer, but properly blended, can do wonders for a younger look.

Choosing a foundation:

It's important to choose a foundation tone that perfectly matches your natural skin tone. In particular, too light or dark a tone can emphasize imperfections.

