How to load the dishwasher to ensure it performs at its best: useful tips
A dishwasher is a real godsend for those who value time and comfort. But, in addition to high-quality detergent, it is important to know how to load and unload the dishwasher correctly to get spotlessly clean dishes. Homes and gardens writes about this.
Loading:
- Plates: Clean off any food residue, but do not wash. Place at an angle so that the water jets can freely rinse away dirt.
- Pots and pans: Load on the top shelf upside down. This will ensure maximum cleaning.
- Glasses and cutlery: Place in the designated compartments and basket. Distribute evenly, leaving room for space. Place knives with the point down.
- Place small items such as cups, plastic containers, bowls on the top shelf. Secure them between the prongs to avoid tipping and scratches.
Unloading:
- Start with the bottom shelf: first the plates, then the glasses.
- Take your time: Let the dishes cool and dry.
- Check the result: Make sure all the dishes are clean.
Additional tips:
- Do not overload the dishwasher.
- Do not wash wooden or fragile items.
- Use the correct wash cycle.
- Clean the dishwasher filter regularly.
By loading and unloading the dishwasher correctly, you will enjoy spotlessly clean dishes effortlessly.
