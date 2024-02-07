A dishwasher is a real godsend for those who value time and comfort. But, in addition to high-quality detergent, it is important to know how to load and unload the dishwasher correctly to get spotlessly clean dishes. Homes and gardens writes about this.

Loading:

Plates: Clean off any food residue, but do not wash. Place at an angle so that the water jets can freely rinse away dirt. Pots and pans: Load on the top shelf upside down. This will ensure maximum cleaning. Glasses and cutlery: Place in the designated compartments and basket. Distribute evenly, leaving room for space. Place knives with the point down. Place small items such as cups, plastic containers, bowls on the top shelf. Secure them between the prongs to avoid tipping and scratches.

Unloading:

Start with the bottom shelf: first the plates, then the glasses. Take your time: Let the dishes cool and dry. Check the result: Make sure all the dishes are clean.

Additional tips:

Do not overload the dishwasher.

Do not wash wooden or fragile items.

Use the correct wash cycle.

Clean the dishwasher filter regularly.

By loading and unloading the dishwasher correctly, you will enjoy spotlessly clean dishes effortlessly.

