How to make a wish for the New Year to make it come true: 12 most popular ways

New Year's Eve, the most magical holiday, always makes you want to make a wish. Even those who doubt the magic of this moment still indulge in the tradition.

UNIAN offers 12 interesting and proven ways to help you make a wish for the New Year. This year, let all our wishes come true, because when millions of hearts feel their magic, the magic of New Year's dreams will surely come true.

A wish in a ball: Write your wish on paper, roll it into a tube and place it in a Christmas tree ball. Go around the tree nine times and hang the ball as high as possible. If an outdoor Christmas tree doesn't work for you, do the same with an indoor one. A note in a bottle: After you drink the champagne, write a note with a wish and throw it into the bottle. Close it and hide it until the wish comes true. Wishes under the pillow: Write down your wishes on a post-it note, hide it under your pillow, and go to bed. On the morning of January 1, pull out one note - this is what will come true in the new year. A bank of wishes: Write down your wishes on separate post-it notes, put them in a jar, and add candy, spruce branches, or confetti. Throughout the year, the wishes in the jar will come true. Wishes on oranges: Buy 8 oranges, make a wish and throw each orange over the threshold before entering the house. Give the oranges to your loved ones during the seven holidays. Magic tangerines: Make a wish on tangerines by writing words on each one, such as "Health," "Peace," "Love," "Happiness." Share the tangerines with your loved ones after you eat them. Tangerines with a pit: If you want a baby, make a wish by eating a tangerine in which you find a pit. Wishing coin: When the clock strikes, hold a yellow coin in your fist, drop it into a glass of champagne and drink it. Keep the coin with you for the whole year. Wishes on soda: Write down all your debts, extinguish them with soda, and there will be no more debts - this is a way to get rid of financial worries. On a spruce branch: On New Year's Eve, whisper your wish to a Christmas tree branch and put it in water near your bed. Count the number of sprinkled needles after three days - an even number means the wish will be fulfilled immediately. On a sparkler: At the first strike of the clock, light a sparkler, make a wish and keep the burnt part until it comes true. Wish on a Christmas tree ornament #2: Make a wish when you disassemble the Christmas tree. Hold the last toy in your hands and think about your wish. I believe that this wish will come true quickly.

