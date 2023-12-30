How to make a wish for the New Year, so that it will definitely come true

A wish on New Year's Eve has a special power, because then people all over the world believe in a real miracle. Therefore, you should make a wish unconditionally. And how to do it, benefiting and guaranteed success - will prompt our advice.

It is difficult to restrain the flight of fancy, choosing what to wish for the same cherished night. Wealth, travel, love - all this seems a natural example of what you can remember for the New Year. Still, some formulations of mental wishes are wrong in nature. There are things that are considered unacceptable for requests to the universe. If the dream is misdirected, it risks harming the person.

One of the most common ways to make a wish is the Spanish method. During the strike of the chimes it is necessary to eat twelve grapes, mentally saying the wish. The pips have to be spit out before the clock strikes, so more and more often dreamers prefer safe varieties like "sultanas".

New Year's wish is often associated with champagne, which has become a real symbol of the holiday. It is made as soon as midnight approaches. While the clock strikes, you should write down the dream, burn the leaf, and throw the ashes at the bottom of the glass of sparkling wine, then immediately drink.

Although you can not directly ask the Universe for money, your financial situation can really improve in one interesting way. It is necessary to prepare small gifts for the New Year, to them necessarily beautiful wrapping - souvenirs, sweets, fruits. They should be as many as the last two digits of the coming year. When the chimes sound, they make wishes over these gifts. Then go out into the street to give them to all the people they meet, wishing for monetary contentment.

To make a wish for the New Year work correctly, you can use even more unusual ways:

For an ancient divination is very easy to prepare - a jar of ordinary rice will play the role of a mystical bowl.

Over the jar, the left hand is stretched out with the palm down and wishes are made.

Then take out a handful of rice and count how many grains they managed to get. The paired number indicates that the intended will definitely come true.

A similar approach works for a sprig of Christmas tree, which is broken off from the decorated tree on New Year's Eve to make a wish.

The twig will need a container filled with water standing near the bed. After three days, count the fallen needles. If their paired number - the wish will materialize soon. If not, you will have to wait a little longer.

Whatever method you use in the New Year - the desire must be fueled by sincere faith. Imagine the embodiment of dreams in the smallest detail. It is important to have a positive mood.

