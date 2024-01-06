How to defrost a car windshield in seconds (video)

Winter is a time when many drivers face the problem of a frozen windshield. This can be unpleasant and dangerous, especially if you're in a hurry to get to work or travel.

Fortunately, there are several ways to defrost a windshield quickly. Experts advise never to pour hot water on frozen glass as the temperature difference can cause the glass to crack.

First, turn on the heater and air conditioning in the car. This will help to dry the air in the car, which will lead to the evaporation of moisture and, accordingly, to the defrosting of ice.

Open a window. This will also help dry the air in the cabin.

Use a solution of isopropyl alcohol and water. This solution does not freeze, so it will help melt the ice quickly.

Then use a windshield scraper or ice scraper to gently remove the softened ice and frost. Start at the top and work your way down, making sure you clean the entire window for maximum visibility.

Another way is to pour warm water into a sturdy plastic bag with a resealable closure and move the bag from top to bottom, pressing it lightly against the frozen surface. Plastic bottles filled with warm water can also be used instead of a bag.

Meanwhile, on TikTok, one user showed how he defrosted his car's window in seconds. The man used a piece of thick cardboard and put it on the windshield of a car parked on the street. When you need to use the car, just remove the cardboard and the glass will not be covered with ice or snow.

