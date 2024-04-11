How to remove yellowness from pillows: an extremely simple life hack

Unfortunately, over time, pillows can acquire an unwanted yellow tint and lose their original appearance. They can become not only unattractive, but also cause hygiene issues.

However, there is a fairly easy way to solve this problem. Channel 24 shared it.

Why pillows turn yellow

It should be taken into account that not taking an evening shower or not drying your hair completely before going to bed can negatively affect the service life of your pillow. Moisture from hair can change the color of the pillow and shorten the time it will remain comfortable for lounging on.

Read also: How to understand that it is time to throw the pillow in the trash

In addition, during a night's rest, the human body can produce a significant amount of sweat. Many people do not know, but on average, a person can lose up to one liter of fluid per night, and this sweat not only gets on the sheet, but also penetrates the pillows.

How to get rid of yellowness on pillows

Using a mixture of lemon juice and soda. This effective tool can help get rid of even the most stubborn dirt and refresh the linen of your pillows.

To use this method, make a paste of lemon juice and baking soda by mixing them together, then gently rub it into the yellow spots on each pillow. Leave the paste on for 30 minutes, then rinse the pillows thoroughly and allow them to dry.

Another effective method is the use of hydrogen peroxide. Mix the peroxide with water in equal proportions and apply to the stains. Leave the solution for a few minutes, and then rinse the pillows with water. Before using this method, be sure to test it on an inconspicuous area of the fabric to avoid damage.

We will remind you that earlier UAportal told how to properly wash blankets and pillows.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!