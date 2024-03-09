Kitchen towels quickly lose their fresh look due to constant washing. Old greasy stains from food and drinks become virtually indelible, and even aggressive chemicals cannot always cope with them. However, there are simple and affordable alternatives that can restore the original cleanliness of kitchen textiles. Check out the effective ways to wash kitchen towels that will make them look like they just came from the store. TSN writes about it.

Daily video

Removing greasy stains from kitchen towels

There are several ways to get rid of old greasy stains on kitchen towels:

- Vinegar and oil. Combine 8 liters of water, 3 tablespoons of vinegar, 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil, and 2 tablespoons of liquid dish soap. Bring the mixture to a boil and soak the towels in it for several hours. After that, rinse them thoroughly in warm water: the dirt will disappear as if it never happened.

- Liquid soap. Pour hot water, add a little liquid dishwashing soap, stir and soak the towels in the solution. After a few hours, wash them in the usual way.

- Laundry soap. Thoroughly rub the towels with laundry soap and put them in a plastic bag for several hours. Then wash them according to the standard procedure and grease stains will disappear completely.

Restoring kitchen towels with improvised means

- Hydrogen peroxide. This product acts as a bleach, effectively removing even old stains. Add 2 tablespoons of peroxide and 1 tablespoon of vinegar to 5 liters of warm water. Soak the towels in the solution for 2 hours and the dirt will come off by itself.

- Citric acid. Sprinkle the washed wet towels with citric acid, thoroughly treating the stained areas. Leave for an hour to work, then rinse in room temperature water. You can also add citric acid to your laundry detergent to act as a natural bleach.

- Mustard powder. This product is an environmentally friendly fabric bleach. Make a paste of mustard powder and water, apply it to the stained areas of the towels, leave it on for an hour, and then wash it as usual.

Read also: What signs and superstitions are associated with towels

- Potassium permanganate. Dissolve a little potassium permanganate in warm water until a pink solution forms, add a glass of laundry detergent and mix well. Soak the towels in this solution for several hours and then wash them as usual.

These simple and affordable remedies will help keep your kitchen towels fresh and clean naturally without the use of harsh chemicals.

To recap, we've already written about how to remove old stains from kitchen towels.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!