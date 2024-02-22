How to sow carrots to germinate quickly: a life hack with jelly

This special method of sowing carrot seeds is gaining popularity among gardeners year after year. If you haven't heard of the jelly method of planting carrots, you should definitely try it this season.

It improves the growth of carrots and accelerates it. In addition, it is very effective. TSN writes about it.

How to make carrot jelly

First, you need to dilute 1 tablespoon of starch in a small amount of cold water. Then brew this mixture in 1 liter of boiling water.

Approximately 1 tablespoon of carrot seeds will take about 2 liters of jelly. It is very important that the seeds are completely dry. They are poured into a warm solution of starch and water, stirred and left for 2-3 hours to swell.

In warm jelly, carrot seeds are evenly distributed and do not sink to the bottom.

How to sow carrots with jelly so as not to thin them out later

First, prepare a 1.5 liter plastic bottle. Poke a 2 mm hole in the lid with a red-hot awl. It is even better to take a bottle with a spout - it will be more convenient to work with it.

Then pour the jelly with seeds into the bottle through a watering can, tightly screw the lid on and shake thoroughly. Slightly squeezing the sides of the bottle, pour the contents into the prepared grooves. This way, the seeds will be distributed in an even, thin layer and germinate together without the need for thinning.

Sprinkle the seeds on top with moist soil or sawdust, compact the soil and make sure that the rows do not dry out. Such seeds will germinate quickly and evenly.

The jelly is also suitable for other small-seeded crops: radishes, turnips, etc.

