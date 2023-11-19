How to grow thick and aromatic dill on the windowsill for the winter: simple tips

Dill is an essential ingredient in many dishes, but its price can be staggering in winter. If you want to enjoy fresh dill in any season, try growing it on your windowsill.

Choose a window facing south, east, or west to provide the plants with optimal lighting. As for the varieties, mid-season and late-season are the most suitable, as they form bushes, writes prostoway.

Use any containers with drainage holes. The depth of the container is 15-20 cm. The soil can be taken from the garden, having previously treated it with boiling water or a hot oven. You can also use ready-made soil for indoor plants.

Sow to a depth of 1-2 cm. Cover with foil, which should be turned daily to avoid condensation. When the seedlings appear, remove the film. Seeds can take a long time to germinate, so it is recommended to keep them in warm water for 48 hours before sowing, changing the water every 6-8 hours.

Dill will grow well at a temperature of 10-20 degrees, with 12-15 hours of lighting, regular watering and spraying of the plants daily, especially if the room is dry.

Try this simple approach and enjoy fresh dill all year round, regardless of the season.

