How to grow large radishes: effective life hacks from gardeners

Although radish care may seem simple at first glance, it takes a lot of effort and time to make it grow large and juicy. In particular, it is important to use growth stimulants for this vegetable crop.

Daily video

Radish seeds are sown in the garden in rows, making grooves at least 2-3 centimeters deep. The distance between the rows should be about 15 centimeters. After that, the bed is watered abundantly, and when the water is completely absorbed, the seeds are spread. This is reported by TSN.

Growing radishes will be 80% more successful if the soil is properly enriched so that the plant can get all the trace elements it needs to grow.

This vegetable crop requires phosphorus, nitrogen and, above all, potassium fertilizers. However, experts are convinced that you can use folk remedies instead of buying them in specialized stores. For example, every kitchen has yeast.

Read also: How to properly plant herbs in the open ground

To prepare the yeast solution, take 100 grams of dry yeast and pour 10 liters of water. Mix thoroughly and leave overnight. Then pour the resulting fertilizer between the rows.

The vegetable treated with this product will be juicy, tasty and very large. It will germinate faster than usual. To enhance the effect, the fertilizer can be applied under the root and sprayed on the leaves.

Gardeners also believe that to give radishes a rich flavor, they need fertilizers that contain sulfur.

To recap, we have already written how to grow the perfect radish.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!