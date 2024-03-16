How to grow tomatoes on the balcony and get a big harvest

Do you dream of fresh tomatoes from the bush but don't have a garden? No problem! You can grow them at home on your windowsill. It's not as difficult as it sounds. By following a few simple rules, you can get a delicious and healthy harvest.

By adding a little love and care, you can grow delicious and juicy tomatoes on the windowsill that will delight you with their aroma and excellent taste, politeka.net writes.

Here are some tips to help you grow tomatoes at home:

1. Choose the right location. Tomatoes need a lot of sun, so place them on the brightest window. In summer, shading from the scorching sun may be necessary.

2. Use good quality soil. Tomatoes like loose and nutritious soil. You can buy ready-made tomato soil or make it yourself.

3. Water regularly. Althoug tomatoes need regular watering, they do not tolerate stagnant water. Water them with lukewarm water as the soil dries.

4. Feed the plants. For better growth and fruiting, tomatoes need fertilizing. You can use ready-made fertilizers or organic ones.

5. Remove side shoots. As tomatoes grow, they form side shoots. They need to be removed so that the plant does not waste energy on their development.

6. Provide support. When the plants grow, they will need support. You can use trellises, pegs or other devices.

7. Protect against diseases and pests. Tomatoes can suffer from various diseases and pests. To protect them, use preventive measures and, if necessary, fungicides and insecticides.

