Do you want to have fresh herbs and fragrant bulbs on hand all year round? Grow onions on your windowsill! It's easy, enjoyable, and healthy.

To stimulate growth, soak the onion cloves in warm water for 12 hours before planting. Try growing onions on the windowsill and you will be pleasantly surprised by the result, noviydoctor.com writes.

1. Choosing a variety

Compact varieties like green onions or chives are suitable for the windowsill.

2. Preparing the container and soil

You will need a deep container with drainage holes, a drainage layer (pebbles, gravel) and light, fertile soil.

3. Planting



Divide the onions into cloves (if using regular onions) or use young seedlings. Bury the cloves 2-3 cm into the moist soil.

4. Caring



Provide them with bright light, moderate temperature, regular watering (without waterlogging) and complex fertilizer once a month.

5. Harvesting

Harvest the onions when the leaves are green and long and the heads reach the desired size.

Advantages of growing onions on the windowsill:

Fresh herbs throughout the year.

Easy care.

Delicious and flavorful dishes.

